Guatemala: The Mayan Calendar Existed Earlier Than Expected

April 17, 2022
Faye Stephens

In the first millennium, the Maya was the dominant culture in Mesoamerica, but its beginning dates back to the beginning of the first millennium BC. During this pre-classic period, the Maya also developed a calendar system, the origin of which can be more accurately determined by archaeological finds. Archaeologists led by David Stewart of the University of Texas have now succeeded in securing the oldest evidence to date of the 260-day calendar. They deciphered a date from this calendar on a section of the wall inscribed from the Maya site in San Bartolo, Guatemala. The discovery comes from the layer filling of the pyramid complex “Las Pinturas”. like researchers In “Science Advances” Report, they date the corresponding useful phase between 300 and 200 BC using the radiocarbon method. Human Rights Center.

