Multiple sclerosis, the new immunotherapy in phase 1 trials, stop it

A small, phase I study has developed a new immunotherapy that targets cells infected with Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) I managed to stop the progress Multiple sclerosis (MS). That’s not all, there is something even more surprising. In some patients, treatment has been successful in achieving remission of symptoms, although this does not appear to be fully confirmed in the presentation of recent results. I get attached PDF documentThe report was published in IFL Science.

Great hunt for multiple sclerosis

In recent months, the volume of research on this disease has led to a turning point. Several studies have demonstrated a relationship between Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) infection and Possible evolution from multiple sclerosis.

Atara Biotherapeutics has attempted to translate these findings into a therapeutic approach to improve disease treatment. He developed an immunotherapy based on it T cells and call ATA188.

How does immunotherapy work for multiple sclerosis?

The idea is simple. When EBV-infected cells contain small surface proteins known as antigens, immunotherapy strengthens the immune cells that attack and destroy them.

in the study of 24 patients who received treatment 20 found improvement or cessation of symptoms. However, no fatal or serious side effects have been reported.

Some early brain scans show that the treatment may contain “remyelinated” neurons, indicating a reversal of damage to the nervous system caused by multiple sclerosis. However, as mentioned earlier, further confirmation of this hypothesis is needed.

Here, too, it must be said: The results are very promising. However, this is a phase I study with a relatively small sample (24 patients) and no placebo or control group. It should be taken with caution.

Of course, it must be said that this repair is unlikely to occur naturally, so there are very good hopes that the treatment will have really important effects and we will know more in the next stages of the study.