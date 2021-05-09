Greensel Scandal Investigation – Former British Prime Minister will appear before commission

David Cameron testifies before the UK Finance Commission about lobbying on behalf of Greensel.

David Cameron served as an advisor to Gensel after he served as Prime Minister. (February 20, 2016) Photo: Justin Thales (AFP)

In the scandal surrounding the bankrupt financial firm Greensel, the powerful UK Finance Committee will hear its founder Lex Greensel and former British Prime Minister David Cameron next week. Greensel will appear before lawmakers on Tuesday and Cameroon on Thursday, according to a statement released by the committee on Friday. The hearing aims to shed light on the scandal surrounding the British Australian financial institution and the lobbying practices of the head of government.

“The committee is intent on answering a question about whether the Treasury has adequately responded to the pressure on behalf of Greensel Capital, including David Cameron,” said Mel Stride, Conservative MP, chair of the committee.

Greensel filed for bankruptcy in the UK in March of operations, while the Australian registered parent company expired in April. In Switzerland, Credit Suisse was severely affected by the bankruptcy of Greensel.

In the UK, the issue has reignited debate about the close links between politics and finance. Prime Minister Boris Johnson opened an independent investigation.

Especially Former Prime Minister David Cameron came under fire for lobbying the UK government on behalf of Greensel, who was his advisor.. Treasury Secretary Rishi Sunak admitted he “pressured” his employees to examine Cameron’s request for Greensel to receive government grants. However, the project failed. Greensel specialized in supply chain finance and took care of companies.

France Press agency

