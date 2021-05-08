Santander X starts the global competition for environmentally conscious companies, Gütsel, the city magazine for Gütersloh for more than 25 years with culture, dates, events, news, news archives, retail, services, gastronomy, health, homeopathy and business guide

Article dated May 8, 2021

Mönchengladbach (ots) in cooperation with the Oxentia Foundation, Banco Santander launched the Santander X Environmental Challenge in eleven countries. The initiative targets entrepreneurs who contribute to a more sustainable economy with their innovative ideas and who are contributing to the Paris Climate Protection Agreement.

The transition to a green economy will be one of the biggest challenges facing global societies after the COVID-19 pandemic. The focus is on promoting a more resilient, more inclusive, and less carbon-intensive economy as the central driver of economic recovery. Anna Putin, CEO of Banco Santander, explains: “The Covid-19 virus has caused a global health crisis and a downturn in the global economy, but has not slowed down climate change. By the end of the twenty-first century, our planet will have a temperature of three degrees and will so far exceed the stipulated 1.5 degrees threshold. In the Paris Agreement. If we do not prevent this, the consequences will be dire for our planet. ”She states clearly:“ This challenge represents a real opportunity for the Green Revolution, which requires huge investments in new technologies. To do this, we need far-sighted innovations and entrepreneurship. ”

The Santander X environmental challenge is open to already established companies that generate annual sales between 200,000 and 5 million euros with only a product or service. The challenge targets companies based in Germany, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Spain, Mexico, Portugal, Poland, Great Britain, Uruguay and the United States. The positive impacts of the innovations introduced transparently in the app should be justified by key numbers and data. In addition, applications must relate to one of the following two categories of competition in relation to climate change:

A group of international experts will evaluate the participants and their innovative ideas and select twenty finalists. They are invited to present their projects to an international jury composed of leading experts in sustainability, entrepreneurship and global investment on April 26, 2021. Six winners, three in each of the two categories, will each receive € 20,000 to further develop their projects. They also receive personalized mentoring from experts from the Oxentia Foundation Network and high visibility on Santander Channels and Social Media.

The Santander X Environmental Challenge is the second global challenge launched by Santander X, Banco Santander’s global entrepreneurship network. It is yet another example of the bank’s commitment to responsible entrepreneurship as one of the main drivers of economic recovery and employment. In 2020 alone, the bank supported 32,700 entrepreneurs in achieving sustainability initiatives.

Oxentia CEO Steve Cleverley said, “The Oxentia Foundation is excited to partner with Santander X on the environmental challenge. Our mission is to empower the most talented people to make a significant impact through sustainable social, economic and environmental development.” He notes, “We are excited to partner with Santander X, The world’s greatest entrepreneurial talent to support the most pressing challenge on our planet. ”

Entrepreneurs wishing to participate in the competition can register by April 8, 2021 at www.santanderx.com. More information about the competition is available at www.santander.com/santander-x-environmental-challenge-en.

About Banco Santander and their commitment to sustainability

Banco Santander continues to make strides in its commitment to inclusive and sustainable growth and the fight against climate change. The company has already achieved carbon neutrality in its own business and this week announced its target of zero net carbon emissions across the group by 2050; Consequently, it has set its first carbon removal targets to facilitate the transition to a low carbon economy. In 2030, it will align its power generation portfolio with the Paris Agreement, stop financing power generation customers whose income is based on hard coal by more than 10%, and end its participation in global hard coal mining. Meanwhile, it will continue to take steps to reduce its footprint and guide its customers in their transition to the green economy.

Oxentia Foundation and its commitment to innovation and global entrepreneurship

The Oxentia Foundation was founded to support Oxentia’s goal of addressing global inequality through innovation and entrepreneurship activities. Globally, Oxentia designs, develops and operates awards, competitions, and programs to support early-stage innovators and entrepreneurs to enhance the commercialization of science and technology-based innovation projects that impact the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. Oxentia originated from the Oxford University Innovation Technology Transfer Company of the University of Oxford, with the aim of providing specialized innovation management services to clients in the public and private sectors around the world. Oxentia’s approach builds on Oxford’s strong legacy of more than 30 years of experience supporting academic innovation and entrepreneurship in Oxford and in more than 70 countries around the world.

