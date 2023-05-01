One of the world’s most famous locomotives, the Flying Scotsman, set off from Bristol this weekend on a jubilee cruise to mark its 100th birthday.

The locomotive entered service in February 1923, which is why the 2023 anniversary has seen a number of events and tributes on show across the UK.

The Flying Scotsman was Britain’s first locomotive capable of traveling at 100 miles per hour. An almost unbelievable engineering feat at the time.

Routing is top secret to avoid overcrowding at stations

This Sunday the train left Bristol Temple Meads for West Cornwall before running 60103 to Bristol.

The railway touring company and the National Railway Museum have given their nod to avoid overcrowding at stations along the route. BBC No route details have been announced.

The Flying Scotsman’s departure times and location have not been disclosed. It is not yet known whether the measures will have the desired effect. It is certain that many train enthusiasts will try to see the 100-year-old locomotive.

