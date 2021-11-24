Newcomer to Lake Louise – lightweight ramp that smells aerobic World Cup – sport

Yannick Chapellos is competing in his World Cup debut at Lake Louise. However, this does not guarantee him to start one of the races.

When Swiss-Ski sent out the list to start sprinting in Lake Louise (November 26-28) last Friday, the nominees for the two runs (Friday and Saturday) included unusual names. Arnaud Poisset (23), Alexis Mooney (21) and Yannick Chaples (22) have yet to compete in the World Cup. The trio is part of the Swiss B squad and is now in Canada for the first time to get a taste of the World Cup.

At the beginning of the year, Chabose caught the elite’s attention twice in the downhill. In February he was fastest in the Austrian Championship at Saalbach-Hinterglemm (because of the World Cup, the best drivers were missing). At the end of March, the guy from Nidwalden took second place in the Swiss championship in Zinal, a hundredth of a second behind Ralph Weber.

Ambition binds him to his brother

In Lake Louise, in addition to the World Cup starting line-up, Chaples’ second dream comes true. “I’ve always wanted to go to Canada. And I wasn’t disappointed. It’s a great winter here in Lake Louise and the panoramic view speaks for itself,” says the speed specialist, who, thanks to his French-speaking parents, is fluent in French.

This is how SRF broadcasts from Lake Louise

Open the chest

close the box



You will be there living with us quickly beginning overseas guys. SRF will broadcast the races in Lake Louise as follows: Friday from 7:50 pm: 1 . departure

Saturday from 8:10 pm: departure 2

Sunday from 8:00 pm: Super G See also North Sea Link: A submarine cable connects Norway and Great Britain The three races can be viewed on the SRF Zwei and in the SRF Sport app.

Chabose comes from a sports-loving family. His younger brother Maxim (20 years old) is a three-time junior world champion in windsurfing. “He was always the freestyler for both of us, and I was more of a factor,” says the World Cup newcomer. “What unites us is that we both want to be the best in our sport.”

A World Cup debut is not guaranteed

Chabose wants to force himself into training in the next few days for his World Cup outing at Lake Louise. Because line-up alone does not guarantee the Beckenried-Klewenalp skating club member of the large-scale Swiss team a race start.

With a body weight of 78 kilograms, Chubells is one of the lightest among the downhill skiers. However, the math student isn’t afraid of skating trails: “I’ve noticed I can keep up with that, too.”

Later in the season, Chabose sees himself in the European Cup. There he wants a stable starting place for the upcoming Winter World Cup on the slopes with good results. Because something must be guaranteed: you must make the days at Lake Louise Chapelos want more.