Great Britain: Royals send these cards for Christmas

DHe loves writing Christmas cards – now the Royal Family has revealed this year’s themes. When King Charles III. (75) and his wife Queen Camilla (76) sit down in a picture from this year’s Coronation Day, and the heir to the throne, Prince William, and his family decided to take a black and white photo. William, 41, and his wife, Princess Kate, 41, along with Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, wore light colored shirts.

While Charles and Camilla are pro-government, William and Kate are more down-to-earth Source: AP/Josh Shinner

The film then ended up directly on the front pages and online portals. Sending Christmas cards is a tradition – according to one person The Guardian reports However, some may be put off by the rising prices.