Great Britain: “I’m not a blowhard” – Omit Scobie defends “Endgame” book about royal family

The translators, like the author, deny any wrongdoing. Nevertheless, the names of two royals who are said to have raised concerns about the skin color of Meghan and Harry’s children are briefly included in Omit Scobie’s new book. So who is responsible?

Harry and Duchess Meghan have accused members of the royal family of making assumptions about the skin color of their unborn children.

I amn Britain, anger is growing at the author of the new Royals book. The Dutch translation of “Endgame” was withdrawn because it mentioned the names of two British royals who, according to Duchess Meghan, expressed concern about the skin color of their future children.

The Mirror newspaper cited palace sources on Friday as saying the royal family was united in outrage. “It is absolutely and unequivocally denied that anything said by the two named in general could even be viewed as racist,” it said. According to the article, the Palace reserves the right to take legal action against writer Omit Skopje.

Translator Saskia Peters told the Daily Mail newspaper that she had not included names. “The names of the royal family were black and white.” She translated what was in front of her. A second translator, Nellie Keukelaar-van Rijsbergern, rejected “Sun” allegations that she may have altered the text.

Scobie reiterated that no names were included in his version on the BBC on Thursday evening. He swears this “on my life.” The author has previously insisted that he is not a “mouthpiece” to Meghan. He never met her for an interview or exchanged information with her.

The Duchess of Sussex apparently does not want to blame: the Telegraph cited sources from the environment of Meghan, the daughter-in-law of King Charles III. The two royals never planned to be identified and no one in their circle sent the names to Scobie.

Since the controversy was sparked by an interview between Meghan and her husband Prince Harry with American host Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, the couple insisted they were not making accusations of racism, but rather about “unconscious prejudices”. Nevertheless, the title made waves.