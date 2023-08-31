Google announces a special event for the Pixel 8 and Pixel Watch 2

Google Pixel Fold, tablet, and 7a.

Google’s annual October event has now been officially confirmed.

Now it’s official, Google has announced this year’s event for the new Pixel devices. We expect the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel Watch 2 to launch in October, and as has been the case in recent years, the new devices will be introduced as early as October and likely delivered in the same month.

On October 4th Become To introduce new devices in New York. So it’s already evening for us. Expect more announcements about Chromebooks and of course plenty of new Pixel features.

Datasheet: This is on the Google Pixel 8 (Pro)

This is what we know so far about the main technical data for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro:

  • Pixel 8, 6.17-inch (flat), 1400 nits, 120Hz
    Pixel 8 Pro 6.7-inch (flat), 1,600 nits, 120Hz
  • Google Tensor G3 chip with 4 nanometer manufacturing precision
  • 128/256 GB storage space
    Only 512GB on Pixel 8 Pro
  • Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor
  • New 50MP main camera (Samsung GN2)
    64MP UW camera, new ToF, and thermometer (Pixel 8 Pro)
  • UWB (Pixel 8 Pro)
  • 4,485 mAh battery, 24W cable, 20W wireless (Pixel 8)
    4950 mAh battery, 27 W cable, 23 W wireless (Pixel 8 Pro)
  • Android 14 out of the box
  • Colors: Licorice, Porcelain/Peony, Sky
  • Pixel 8 dimensions: 150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9 mm
    Pixel 8 Pro dimensions: 162.6 x 76.5 x 8.7 mm
Photo: Onlex

Google Pixel Watch 2: data sheet

Some of the following information has not yet been officially confirmed:

  • The design of the first generation Pixel Watch, a new screen from Samsung
  • The lighter case (about 10 grams) is made of aluminum
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 chip with 4nm manufacturing precision
  • RAM 2 GB
  • The battery grows by 4 percent
  • UWB for digital car key
  • Bracelets: metal mesh, thin link, silicone bracelet
  • Get OS 4 (Android 13) ready to go with guaranteed smooth updates
  • Wear OS beta program launched
