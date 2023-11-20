November 21, 2023

German universities – the transition from science to practice is not going well

Faye Stephens November 20, 2023 1 min read

An aerial view of the University of Duisburg-Essen (imago / Hans Blossey)
In the analysis, the researchers examinedWhether universities receive third-party funding from private donors, how many patents result from university research or how many new companies are founded by former students. Therefore, Germany occupies only the middle of the world rankings.

According to the Council, things are going better in Israel, Japan and the United States of America, for example. In Japan, private funding agencies help transfer knowledge. Such an agency is currently being established in Germany. The Higher Education Council researchers demand that this German agency not only strengthen cooperation between universities and business, but also begin transferring knowledge in the humanities and social sciences. In addition, it should be open not only to universities, but also, for example, to research institutions or non-university institutions and associations. It was said that their findings could then be integrated into practice.

The University Development Centre, based in Gütersloh, was founded in 1994 by the Bertelsmann Foundation and the University Rectors’ Conference.

This message was posted on November 19, 2023 on Deutschlandfunk.

See also  These Swiss scientists are the best in the world

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Research Assistants (F/M/D) with potential for Ph.D

November 20, 2023 Faye Stephens
5 min read

Recognize warning signs early and act

November 20, 2023 Faye Stephens
3 min read

Equity to mothers in university research

November 19, 2023 Faye Stephens

You may have missed

2 min read

UK proposes changes to antitrust assessment after Microsoft-Activision case – TradingView News

November 20, 2023 Faye Stephens
3 min read

Manuela Wezbek in PromiBB: How does she live with her partner?

November 20, 2023 Ulva Robson
4 min read

Research Assistants (F/M/D) with potential for Ph.D

November 20, 2023 Faye Stephens
3 min read

Liverpool star Salah is attacked by his fans

November 20, 2023 Eileen Curry