German universities – the transition from science to practice is not going well

An aerial view of the University of Duisburg-Essen (imago / Hans Blossey)

In the analysis, the researchers examined Whether universities receive third-party funding from private donors, how many patents result from university research or how many new companies are founded by former students. Therefore, Germany occupies only the middle of the world rankings.

According to the Council, things are going better in Israel, Japan and the United States of America, for example. In Japan, private funding agencies help transfer knowledge. Such an agency is currently being established in Germany. The Higher Education Council researchers demand that this German agency not only strengthen cooperation between universities and business, but also begin transferring knowledge in the humanities and social sciences. In addition, it should be open not only to universities, but also, for example, to research institutions or non-university institutions and associations. It was said that their findings could then be integrated into practice.

The University Development Centre, based in Gütersloh, was founded in 1994 by the Bertelsmann Foundation and the University Rectors’ Conference.

This message was posted on November 19, 2023 on Deutschlandfunk.