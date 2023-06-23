Frontotemporal dementia: symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment

24 vita Live healthy

Dementia also has a significant impact on the psyche of sufferers and can manifest itself in states of anxiety, delusions and hallucinations. © Zoonar.com/Yuri Arcurs peopleimages.com/Imago

Even younger people can be affected by dementia. For example, frontotemporal dementia occurs before Alzheimer’s disease.

Frontotemporal dementia is a form of dementia that usually begins between the ages of 50 and 60, before Alzheimer’s dementia. It primarily affects the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain.

Symptoms of frontotemporal dementia can vary, such as lethargy, irritability, tactlessness, and inhibition. However, they often involve changes in behavior and personality, language difficulties, and problems performing tasks.

Diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia is based on a thorough evaluation of symptoms, medical tests and imaging techniques such as magnetic resonance imaging and positron emission tomography.

There is currently no specific treatment for frontotemporal dementia. Treatment focuses on relieving symptoms and improving patients’ quality of life.

Medications may be used to control behavioral symptoms such as aggression and depression.

Speech therapy can help people with frontotemporal dementia improve their communication skills.

Supportive measures such as providing a structured environment and social support can help those affected deal with the challenges of daily life.

The disease is progressive in nature. Symptoms worsen over time.

Management of frontotemporal dementia requires a comprehensive and individually tailored approach to treatment, which must be undertaken by a multidisciplinary team of professionals.

Support from family members and participation in self-help groups are also important aspects of caring for people with frontotemporal dementia.

