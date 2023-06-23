Science – Jewish Campus Berlin for a “living future” – Wikiwand

Berlin (dpa) – A visible sign of Jewish life and a place of tolerance: After four years of construction, the largest Jewish institution of education, culture and sports since the Holocaust will open in Berlin on Sunday, the Jewish Campus Beers. On an area of ​​8,000 square meters, there is a day-care center, a primary and secondary school, art and music studios, a cinema, a hall for sporting events and events, and a kosher restaurant.

“We build to last,” Rabbi Yehuda Teichtal, head of the Jewish Campus Foundation, said Friday. “Despite the difficulties, there is a very vibrant future here.” The new campus was called “the heart of the future of Jewish life and positive coexistence.” Educational institutions and event rooms are open to people of all faiths, and anyone can visit the campus—despite the security precautions required by all Jewish institutions.

The construction should remind the newborn

The campus was built for 40 million euros in a residential area of ​​Berlin-Wilmersdorf: a curved building reminiscent, in Teichtal’s words, of a newborn baby, the facade blue as a reflection of the sky, with seven floors for the seven floors. Days of the week — “seven stories into the future,” as Teichtal puts it.

The “Beers Jewish Campus” is named after the main sponsor, the British Peers Foundation. But the federal government, the state of Berlin and other donors too. Foundation Sponsor. The board of trustees includes Chairman of the Central Council of Jews Joseph Schuster, actress Iris Berbin and former Bild editor Kai Dickmann.

There was still a lot of work on the construction site on Friday. Israel’s Sephardi chief rabbi, Yitzhak Joseph, president of the Schuster Central Council, and Berlin’s governing mayor Kai Wegener are expected to attend the opening on Sunday. “This campus is a testament to the active Jewish community in Berlin and its visibility in our city,” Wegener explained in advance.

