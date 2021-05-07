Free time: In the fall, it is easy to put heather on the grave

Cemetery gardeners especially adore a special variety of the common heather: since the bloomers persist in the winter, they recommend planting graves from late summer and autumn. But heather is also striking.

Varieties known as heather bud do not open their flowers, only round colored buds are preserved. Since they cannot be pollinated in this way, the flowers remain beautiful for a long time, explains the German Cemetery Garden Association. Even constant moisture and frost don’t change that. So these varieties last until winter.

Further recommendations for planting graves from late summer and autumn are new varieties of the popular heather – budless varieties. Its green, yellow, and orange-yellow leaves in the fall, which turn red to almost black in winter, are striking.

The common heather, known as Calluna vulgaris, is an evergreen dwarf shrub no more than one meter in height, the Essen Flower Office explains. It blooms in purple and pink.

The shrub likes a sunny to partially shaded spot in the garden as well as on the grave, and the soil is good to dry to semi-humid. Heather common is not a plant that must be replaced after one season: it can live from 10 to 15 years, in its natural form up to 40 years. All heather plants prefer a slightly acidic substrate and proper fertilizer, the gardeners at the cemetery explain. These are special products for rhododendron. (Dpa)