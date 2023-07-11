Formula 1: The rally halted abruptly – and now a bitter crash will follow?

Aston Martin was the biggest surprise of the first stage of the season. Rushing from podium to podium, Sebastian Vettel’s former team was clearly the second force in Formula 1, but that has now changed.

The competition came close to and surpassed Aston Martin in Formula 1. Fernando Alonso’s elusive dream of victory and second place in the Constructors’ Championship is over for the time being.

Formula 1: The competition is catching up with Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso has been on the podium six times in the first eight races. For many, the Spaniard is the biggest surprise of the season. After all, Aston Martin still fell far behind its claims to the end of the year, but then produced a competitive car in the winter.

While Ferrari, Mercedes & Co. languished, Aston Martin took the place behind Dominator Red Bull, but that seems to be over for the time being. Since the Spanish Grand Prix, the competition has been catching up in the shoes of seven leagues. Updates from the competition pay off – and in fact.

+++ Formula 1: Ferrari is once again the laughing stock of the motorsport world – “just embarrassing” +++

In Austria, this was only enough for the fifth and ninth places, now in Silverstone only the seventh and fourteenth places, Mercedes and Ferrari are now equal to Aston Martin, even if they do not overtake them. And with McLaren, there is now a racing team that has taken a huge leap forward.

For Fernando Alonso, it will be even more difficult in the coming weeks to repeat his outstanding performance from the first third of the season. Aston Martin is now under pressure to regain its place behind Red Bull even with a few updates. There, Mercedes (203 points) is now far ahead of Aston Martin (181) in the constructors’ standings.

“If someone else is faster than us, there is nothing we can do.”

Alonso himself calmly sees the development: “If someone else is faster than us, there is nothing we can do,” said the Spaniard. Two races ago in Canada they were still fighting for victory. It’s not like you only got on the podium in the first race and then fell back again.

You may also be interested in:

“To be honest, I’m not stressing about progress. The car is better than expected this year. We’re fighting for things we probably couldn’t even dream about at the beginning of the year. So if we can stay in the top 10 and fight with the top guys, great. Alonso confirms and explains: “We have to be very realistic and very relaxed about our performance.”