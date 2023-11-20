Former US First Lady Rosalynn Carter has died at the age of 96

Former First Lady of the United States Rosalynn Carter has died at the age of 96. The wife of former President Jimmy Carter died Sunday afternoon (local time) in her hometown of Plains, Georgia, “peacefully accompanied by her family.” said one of the foundations founded by Carter.

The foundation quoted 99-year-old Jimmy Carter as saying: “Rosalynn has been my equal partner in everything I have ever accomplished.” “As long as I was born Rosalyn, I always knew there was someone to love and support me.”

In May, it became known that Rosalynn Carter was suffering from dementia. The foundation finally announced last Friday that the 96-year-old was receiving palliative care at home. Jimmy Carter has also been receiving palliative care at home with his family since mid-February.

Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter married in 1946 and had four children. The former First Lady has campaigned on social issues and written several books. She is said to have had a major influence on policy in the White House during her husband’s presidency.

A Democratic politician from the southern state of Georgia, he was President of the United States from 1977 to 1981, until he was replaced by Republican Ronald Reagan. He is the oldest living former US president.

In the winter, the couple's foundation announced that the former president no longer wished to take any further medical steps after a series of hospital stays. In September, he surprised everyone by making a public appearance at the Peanuts Parade in his hometown of Plains. Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, showed up in a dark limousine.

