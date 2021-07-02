Football – Roma tickets sold to Great Britain fans stopped – Sports

Rome (AFP) – Ticket sales to football fans from Great Britain for the European Cup quarter-final in Rome have been halted.

UEFA said the Italian authorities had urged UEFA to take measures to prevent British nationals from circumventing the required quarantine measures upon entering Italy. On July 3 (9:00 pm) Ukraine and England will play for a place in the semi-finals.

Travelers from the UK currently have to be in quarantine for five days if they want to come to Italy. There is concern about more infections due to the delta variant outbreak of the coronavirus. England reached the quarter-finals of the tournament, Tuesday, with a 2-0 win in the round of 16 over Germany.

“In light of the times, it is impossible to come to Italy now to watch the match on Saturday and at the same time adhere to the quarantine,” Minister of State for the Ministry of Health, Pierpaolo Celeri, said in an interview with the newspaper. Corriere della Sera.

“In particular, tickets sold to British nationals since June 28 will be cancelled. In addition, the sale and transfer of these tickets will be suspended from 9:00 pm this Thursday,” UEFA said. Tickets that have already been sold can be given to the British or returned to people residing in Italy. Previously, calls for stricter controls had already been made in Italy.

In Great Britain, British Foreign Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan advised her citizens not to travel to Rome. “The request is really to watch the game from home and cheer on the team as loudly as possible,” the politician told Sky TV.

