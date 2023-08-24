Financial Crook in Hiding: The Man Nobody Knew

– The man no one knew It appears that financial broker and film producer Felix Vossen struck deals with fantastic returns. In fact, the whole thing was a grand play. And suddenly it can no longer be found.

Felix Vossen attends the press conference of the film “I, Anna” at the 62nd Berlinale (12 February 2012) as producer. Photo: Jero Preluer (Keystone)

On the occasion of the “Crime Sommer” podcast series, the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper and the Tamedia editorial team will be highlighting famous Swiss criminal cases for six weeks. In this context, we again present selected research on Swiss crimes. This article was originally published on December 6, 2015. You can find the related podcast “The Million Fraudster Felix Vossen” here.

It’s March 5, 2015 when Felix Vossen leaves his apartment in Piccadilly Circus, London, and drives to the city’s airport. On the same day, he instructed a storage company to shred all business papers he had deposited there. And he texted his mom, no text message, just three hearts. At some point, he boarded a plane to Zurich, where three of his companies are headquartered.