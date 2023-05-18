FIFA unveiled the official logo

The 2026 World Cup finals are three years away from the US, Canada and Mexico. But world governing body FIFA has already provided the official World Cup logo.

For the first time in World Cup history, the official FIFA logo includes the trophy and the year of the event.

Venue logos will be provided soon

As FIFA announced in a presentation on Thursday, the logo is “a symbol of football and diversity”.

The emblems of the 16 cities that will host the 2026 World Cup across three countries will also be unveiled soon.

Infantino: Regional clusters for preliminary round participants

In addition, FIFA president Gianni Infantino announced a sort of cluster solution for teams in the initial round at a logo presentation in Los Angeles aimed at the 2026 World Cup. By this, the Swiss meant that the teams would be divided into regional groups to ensure that all participating countries traveled as little as possible between the three host countries.

“There will be some travel, but we will coordinate it and make sure the teams have the best conditions,” said Infantino, referring to the different time zones and climate differences between the three host countries: “It is very important for us to create the right environment for the teams and the fans.”

It was discussed with the 32 coaches at the 2022 World Cup, Infantino confirmed: “So we will make some groups in which the teams will be placed depending on the draw and then they will play in this particular group.”

In the 2026 World Cup, 48 nations will compete for the title, a first. It is also a novelty that the World Cup Final will be held in three countries.