Canada is undefeated in its duel with Switzerland

The Canadians made up the difference for the Sovereign victory with four goals in the first three. Just 19 seconds later, Mackenzie Wieger made it 1-0. Lawson Cruz made things clear early with his goals in the 6th and 8th minutes.

Should Switzerland win their fourth game against Slovakia on Thursday (7.20pm), the two unbeaten teams in Group B will meet Canada on Saturday afternoon (3.20pm).

Thanks to Latvia “Swiss” co-production

In another Swiss group game in Riga on Wednesday, co-hosts Latvia beat Norway 2-1 for their second win, their first after 60 minutes. A double attack by the Latvians within 39 seconds was decisive. The winning goal in the 24th minute was a “Swiss” co-production: Toms Anderson of Swiss League club La Saxe-de-Fonds met a pass from Lausanne striker Ronalds Kenins.

Austria has yet to win

In Group A in Tampere, Austria are still waiting for their first win. In the fourth game, the team led by Swiss coach Roger Bader suffered a 4-1 defeat against the USA. Later in the evening, Finland beat France 5-3 in front of their home crowd. SCL Tigers’ Harry Bessonen and champions Geneva-Servet’s Teemu Hardikainen scored for the defending champions, who are ranked 4th with seven points from four games.