Far Cry: The source code for the first CryEngine shooter has leaked

The complete source code for the first part of the Far Cry game series, released in 2004, has appeared on the Internet. Without an official statement, it remains doubtful that this was the author’s intention.

However, for shooter fans this could have positive consequences, as the code opens up new possibilities for designers to expand the title at will and update its graphics, for example with ray tracing effects. A Twitter user, among others, pointed out the data leak Vinicius Medeiro 6 hin, who discovered the source code for Far Cry 1 in version 1.34 last Friday at the Internet Archive.

So the title was uploaded on June 24, 2023. It contains a file Internet Archive entry According to the CryEngine code developed by Crytek and first used in Far Cry, which is also available in version 1.34. From a review by a user MobCat For the source code, the archive contains “True, some exes, but no Xbox code nor game assets“, which usually includes memory-hungry textures. This is also indicated by the small size of the downloaded ZIP file, which weighs only 73.6 MB.

The graphics were great for the time

Far Cry originally came from the German game developer Your Critic, which was founded in Coburg in 1999 and moved its headquarters to Frankfurt am Main after about seven years. However, subsequent sequels to the shooter series all came from the pen of Ubisoft – Crytek is no longer involved here.

When the first part of Far Cry saw the light of day exclusively for PC in March 2004, it shone with graphic quality that was groundbreaking at that time. Together with DirectX 9.0c and Shader Model 3.0, CryEngine convinced with previously unattainable far-reaching vision and a highly realistic waterscreen display of the conditions at the time. It wasn’t until about ten years after the PC release that console gamers were also able to purchase the PS3 and Xbox 360 title.

The minimum system requirements for the PC version included AMD Athlon or Intel Pentium 3 with a clock frequency of 1 GHz plus 256 MB of RAM, 4 GB of hard disk space and a DirectX 9.0c compatible graphics card with 64 MB of graphics memory. However, an AMD Athlon XP 2400+ or ​​Intel Pentium 4 CPU with 2GHz and 512MB RAM and an Nvidia GeForce 4 or ATi Radeon 9500 with 128MB graphics memory is recommended. Windows 98SE, 2000, XP and later are also supported Windows Vista as operating systems.

Far Cry 1 has sold a total of 2.6 million copies over the counter. ComputerBase also dedicated its own copy of C:\B_retro to the address about three years ago, as the hardware requirements for the address were the main focus.