“Family” Friske like a great hope for Switzerland to get a medal

La Familia in Beijing

Sarah Hoflin (31)

While many started on the scene as teenagers, Hovlin found the sport late. She moved to England when she was 12, and started skating in Manchester. She was discovered by chance and accepted into the national team. In 2018, in addition to the Olympic gold medal, she also took first place in the X Games in slash style.

Andrey Ragetley (23)

scene star. The Graubünden native took part in his first competitions at the age of 13 and has since risen to become the dominant. The football fan is a fan of Cristiano Ronaldo and his work ethic and regularly challenges himself with crazy challenges.

Kim Jaber (21)

The Davos Power Pack took a big hit in 2021 when he surprisingly won a bronze medal at the Big Air World Championships. At the season opener in Chur he was the only Swiss to finish in the top ten.

Mathilde Grimaud (21)

Although she was already using skates at the age of 2, her native Fribourg began her athletics career. At the age of 13 she bounced back and five years later won an Olympic silver medal. In 2020, she will be the first woman to carry the “Switch Double Cork 1440” logo.

Colin Wylie (23)

Appenzler has tried a number of sports on his way to his passion and has been part of the World Cup circuit since 2015. However, he missed matches in Pyeongchang. His brother, Thierry, who is two years younger than him, is also a free skater.

Fabian Bosch (24)

Bösch has always been considered an outstanding talent in alpine skiing and grew up alongside Marco Odermatt. In 2011, he switched to freestyle swimming, becoming world champion four years later. Although fame is not one of his goals, he is world famous for his viral video at the recent Olympics.