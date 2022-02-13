sport

“Family” Friske like a great hope for Switzerland to get a medal

February 13, 2022
Eileen Curry

  • 1/12

    Team Friske could cause quite a stir in Beijing.

  • 2/12

    Four years ago, Sarah Hoflin (left) and Mathilde Grimaud (right) took the first two spots on the slopes.

  • 11/12

    Kim Gubser is allowed to participate in his first Olympics and has hopes, especially in the Big Air.

  • 12/12

    Colin Wylie is also participating in the Olympic Games spotlight for the first time.

They are one of the winners of Switzerland’s major medals: the free skates. The six-man team has racked up two Olympic medals, three world titles, and eight wins at the X Games. They were among the favorites in both the big air and downhill style. What sets the team apart: Great cohesion in the group.

They call themselves “La Familia”. The hashtag is tagged on most of her social media posts. “The hashtag isn’t just a cool thing. It really is like that. We always have fun together, 2018 Olympic silver medalist Mathilde Grimaud says, “There is a lot of respect and we are happy to get along with each other.

See also  EA Sports reported in the US - an allegation of fraud

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *