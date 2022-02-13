Women’s Curling Championship – Swiss women also beat Canada and scored an equal start – The Sports

Flawless Swiss curler in Beijing: against Canada they won the fifth match in the fifth round robin.

Thanks to an 8:4 win against Canada, CC Aarau equaled the Swiss record at the start at the Olympics.

The Swiss national football team will not return to play until Monday against Sweden (1:05pm).

At the sixth end it looked as if the Swiss firstborn had given up the reins. Canadians with Skip Jennifer Jones managed to steal a stone and take the lead for the first time. Having been 3-1 to Switzerland after 4 finishes, Canada suddenly led 4-3.

But Melanie Barbezat, Esther Neuschwander, Silvana Terenzoni and Alina Patz are not discouraged by the change in the meantime. On the contrary: the Swiss quartet drew first before stealing two stones in the eighth and ninth ends and withdrawing to 8:4.

The Canadians tried the miracle at the tenth end, but after the penultimate stone from the Swiss, Jones and Co. prematurely threw in the towel. For the highly ranked North Americans, this was the third defeat in the fourth game.

As in 2002 in Salt Lake City

Switzerland, for its part, still has an impeccable record in Beijing. 5 wins in the first 5 matches, this is the first time a Swiss women’s team has achieved this in the Olympic Games. In 2002 in Salt Lake City, Skip Luzia Ebnöther also won their first 5 games.

On Monday, Barbezat, Neuschwander, Trezoni and Patz had the chance to become the only record holders with their sixth win. However, the task is not easy at all. At 1:05 pm, Switzerland will face Sweden.