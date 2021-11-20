Ex-US President Trump Report Publishes ‘For All Patriots’ Picture Book

– Trump publishes picture book “For All Patriots” Former US President Donald Trump has announced the publication of his first book after leaving the White House in time for Christmas.

The picture book is priced at $74.99 (CHF69). With the signature of the former president, the book came to $229.99 (213 francs). screenshot 45books.com

Our Journey Together is the name of Donald Trump’s picture book, which is due for delivery next month. There was already quite a bit of anticipation on the internet. The former president of the United States promises: “This book is the duty of all patriots. Every photo has been handpicked and every comment is mine, some in my own handwriting.” The volume of more than 300 photos showcases “unforgettable moments” in his four-year tenure. “These proud accomplishments stand in stark contrast to the devastation being done to our country.” .

Trump has posted some photos and associated text online previously. One photo shows him with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, alongside Trump’s note: “Boris is Fred – and a wonderful leader for the United Kingdom. He will go down in history as the best Prime Minister since Winston Churchill.” The online advertising presence was accompanied by statements from Trump’s children, Donald Jr and Ivanka. Donald Jr.’s son writes: “Nobody has achieved for America like my father in his four years in the White House. This amazing photo book documents every step of the way.”

Democrat Joe Biden replaced Republican Trump on January 20 at the White House. Trump has not accepted his defeat by Biden in the presidential election to this day and sees himself denied victory by fraud. However, there is no evidence for this. Trump is expected to run again for the 2024 presidential election. The 75-year-old has left that open so far.

SDA / Rui

