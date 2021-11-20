World

Tesla sues a misogynistic atmosphere at a California factory

November 20, 2021
Esmond Barker

A Tesla employee reports constant sexual harassment.

Since Jessica Barraza and her colleagues said they were constantly sexually harassed while working at the Tesla plant in California, an employee has filed a lawsuit against the US electric car maker. From the start she worked at Tesla’s factory in Fremont in a misogynistic environment, but despite her complaints, management did nothing about it, according to the lawsuit filed by Jessica Barazza on Thursday.

Barazza said Tesla’s public assurances that “promoting a safe and respectful environment for its employees” are just a facade. At the factory in Fremont, the women went through a different reality: for three years, their colleagues were being reduced to “things” on a daily basis by colleagues and in some cases also by their superiors, and were “touched and turned on”.

