Tesla sues a misogynistic atmosphere at a California factory

A Tesla employee reports constant sexual harassment.

Since Jessica Barraza and her colleagues said they were constantly sexually harassed while working at the Tesla plant in California, an employee has filed a lawsuit against the US electric car maker. From the start she worked at Tesla’s factory in Fremont in a misogynistic environment, but despite her complaints, management did nothing about it, according to the lawsuit filed by Jessica Barazza on Thursday.

Barazza said Tesla’s public assurances that “promoting a safe and respectful environment for its employees” are just a facade. At the factory in Fremont, the women went through a different reality: for three years, their colleagues were being reduced to “things” on a daily basis by colleagues and in some cases also by their superiors, and were “touched and turned on”.

Repeat complaints – without consequences

Although she complained several times to her superiors and a representative from the HR department, nothing was done. On the contrary, she feels that she was the victim of reprisals. Among other things, it was moved after a complaint was filed.

The 38-year-old is currently on sick leave due to PTSD. In addition to its high compensation payments, it wants Tesla to be obligated to take action against sexual harassment through training, controls, and disciplinary actions.

The racism case succeeded