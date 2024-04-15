Everton points deduction: The Toffees lodge an appeal against their second points deduction

April 15, 2024 at 12:35 GMT Updated 25 minutes ago

Image source, Getty Images Comment on the photo, The 2024-25 season is set to be Everton's final year at Goodison Park, their home since 1892, before they move to the new stadium at Bramley-Moor Dock.

Everton appeals against them Deduct the second points The charges of breaching the Premier League's financial rules will be heard “urgently” and a decision will be made before the end of the season.

The Toffees were given a 10-point deduction which was reduced to six points on appeal in February for the three-year period to 2021-22.

Sean Dyche's team ranks sixteenth in the standings, two points above the relegation zone.

The Blues travel to face Chelsea in the league on Monday (kick-off at 20:00 GMT) aiming to move away from the relegation zone.

Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) allow clubs to make a loss of £105m over three years, and an independent panel found Everton breached this by £16.6m for the three-year period to 2022-23.

There have been fears that Everton's recent resurgence could last beyond the end of this season's Premier League campaign.

The Premier League said: “For the sake of clarity and certainty for all clubs and fans, the Premier League will seek to resolve the appeal urgently with the outcome confirmed before Sunday 19 May, the final day of this season.”

“An appeals committee has been appointed to hear the case after the club submitted the appeal to the Chairman of the Judicial Committee today. See also Internal confusion in the hero before the start of the season

“The case will be heard expeditiously, in accordance with standard league guidelines.”

The Merseyside club could face a further points deduction in relation to interest costs associated with the construction of the club's new stadium at Bramley Moor Dock, although this issue is unlikely to be resolved before the end of the season.

Everton case schedule guide

March 24, 2023: The Premier League has referred Everton to an independent panel over alleged breaches of Financial Fair Play rules for a three-year accountability period ending with the 2021-22 season.

November 17, 2023: Everton will receive an immediate 10-point deduction after being found to have breached the Premier League's financial rules.

January 15: Everton and Nottingham Forest face accusations of violating the league's profit and sustainability rules. The hearing must conclude within 12 weeks of this date, which is April 8.

February 26: Everton's first penalty for breaching Premier League financial rules has been reduced from 10 points to six points following appeal.

March 25: The hearing for Everton's second charge, relating to a three-year accounting period ending in 2022-23, will take place this week.

April 8: Everton gets second place with a deduction of two points.

April 15: Everton files an official appeal against the second points deduction

May 19: Final day of the Premier League season, when Everton visits Arsenal (16:00 GMT).