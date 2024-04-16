April 16, 2024

UEFA wants it this way – Bundesliga stadiums will have a new look during the European Championships – Sports

The start signal for Euro 2024 will be given in two months, and the Swiss will be responsible for delivering the stadiums.

The Bundesliga championship decision was made on Sunday, but the season won't end for another 5 weeks. Then, at the latest, UEFA officials will take over the 10 European Nations Cup stadiums.

The ten places are delivered according to the principle of apartment delivery. Each room is inspected and any damage recorded in detail. However, stadium operators have to carry out various works before delivery. The usual sponsors are taboo during the European Championships. For example, the Allianz Arena logo will be removed for the duration of the European Championship.

Andreas Mix Schar is responsible for the transfer of stadiums from Bundesliga clubs to the European Championship organisers. The Swiss explains that media positions at the European Championships will also have a new look. “They usually have about 40 seats for a Bundesliga match. There will be about 400 at the European Championship and 1,000 for the final in Berlin.

