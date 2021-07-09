Wimbledon: Pliskova celebrates its premiere – sport.ORF.at

For Pliskova, entering the classic turf final is the premiere. So far, the 1.86-meter Czech only reached the final at the 2016 US Open. A Grand Slam victory is still missing in her career. She won on Thursday after 1:53 hours 5:7 6:4 6:4 and won her third duel with fourth place in the world rankings for the first time.

“It seems unbelievable, I haven’t passed the fourth round yet,” the former world number one said after entering for the second time in a grand final. In 2016, she lost to Kerber in the US Open final. “I was a little disappointed in the first sentence, but it served incredibly well. I am so glad I was able to assert myself.”

“You haven’t forgotten how to play tennis”

After a mixed season, the 29-year-old Czech surprisingly reached the final and worked her way back into the top ten.

“It’s hard when you don’t play well. I tried to stay positive, my team helped me a lot too. Looking back at her year on the court,” Pliskova said, “But I’ve had success in the past and have not forgotten how to play tennis. Sabalenka can be satisfied, too: she’s never quite reached Wimbledon at any Grand Slam event.

Barty: “One of the best matches”

In the first semi-final, in front of 15,000 spectators in Center Court, Barty was the first Australian in 41 years to advance to the final on Church Road. The 25-year-old will now attempt to follow in the footsteps of compatriot Yvonne Gulagong (1980 and 1971) and Margaret Smith Court (1963, 1965 and 1970) as Wimbledon winner.

APA / AFP / Aeltc / Jed Leicester



Kerber was already on course for a tie in the second set when Barty tied 3:5 to 6:6. In the tiebreak, the Australian was in a class of her own: quickly leading 6-0, but then using only her fourth point to reach 7- 3.

“It’s unbelievable,” Barty said happily. “Angie got the best of me today and it was a great match from the first point. Now I have a chance to fulfill my childhood dream,” said this two-time finalist now. He had won the French Open’s premiere in 2019. However, 2018 Wimbledon winner Kerber missed her fifth final in one of four Grand Slam tournaments and her third final in “The Sacred Garden”.

Wimbledon All England Championship

(UK, £1,7066,000, grass)

Ladies singles

The end: Ashleigh Barty (AUS/1) Karolina Pliskova (CZE/8) -: – -: –

Semi-final rounds: Ashleigh Barty (AUS/1) Angelique Kerber (GER/25) 6:3 7:6 (7/3) Karolina Pliskova (CZE/8) Arina Sabalenka (BLR/2) 5:7 6:4 6:4