April 16, 2024

Women's World Cup: 13th title for Canada

Eileen Curry April 16, 2024 1 min read
Canadian players pose with their medals after winning gold. © Christine Mucci/The Canadian Press via AP/dpa

It is the perpetual duel in women's ice hockey. Canada and the United States provide an exciting World Cup final.

UTICA – Canada has won the Women's Ice Hockey World Championship for the 13th time after a high-profile final in a long-running duel with the USA. Thanks to Daniil Srdachny's goal in overtime, the Canadiens won 6-5 in Utica, USA. Particularly bitter for the American team: the goal was scored by the Canadians because the hosts were awarded a two-minute penalty for having too many players on the ice.

By claiming its thirteenth title, Canada consolidated its position as a record world champion, while the United States maintained ten titles. However, the two teams have always faced each other in the final since the first event in 1990, with only one exception (2019). The German women's national team finished the tournament in sixth place, their best result since fourth place in 2017.

In the final the lead changed back and forth constantly. The standout player was Canada's captain, Marie-Philip Poulin, who scored two goals. dpa

