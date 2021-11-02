MotoGP star Marc Marquez was injured after falling during off-road training

(Motorsport-Total.com) – A serious setback for Marc Marquez in his motocross comeback season: After the eight-time MotoGP world champion for nearly the entire 2020 season and also the first two racing breaks of the 2021 season due to his accidental fracture. The 2020 Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez had to sit down, he hurt himself again.

Marc Marquez will miss his third race of the current MotoGP season in 2021

In preparation for the Algarve Grand Prix, scheduled for Portimão this weekend, Marquez has been training on an off-road machine. According to the Factory Honda team, he fell and “suffered a slight concussion,” the team said in a statement on Tuesday.

“After resting at home for a few days and realizing he was still fine, Marquez had a medical today to assess his current condition. As a precaution, Marquez will not compete in the Algarve Grand Prix this weekend.” .

Whether the Factory Honda team will only race Pol Espargaro in Portimao’s second weekend of the current 2021 MotoGP season, or whether a replacement driver will be nominated for Marquez, is currently open.