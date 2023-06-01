EVE Fanfest 2023: Music Videos and Documentaries

In anticipation of EVE Fanfest 2023, which will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the launch of EVE Online, CCP Games today is releasing “Belonging: An EVE Fanfest Documentary,” exploring the community and significance of the event to the game. song by new in-house band Crowd Kon7rol, “On Top of The World” and provided the official countdown page to unveil the 20th Anniversary Collector’s Edition of EVE Online.

“Belonging: A Documentary Film About the EVE Fanfest” Explores the passion that drives the EVE Online community. Produced by The Escapist and filmed during Fanfest 2022, the film provides insight into EVE’s first annual event and examines the impact of its dedicated fan base. As the first of two documentaries, CCP’s “The Making of EVE Online” at Fanfest 2023 will show how the popular MMO game has evolved over two decades.

Belonging: The EVE Fanfest documentary showcases the EVE community in all its glory. It shows that Fanfest is unlike any other event – this is a place where alliances are made or broken, and lifelong bonds of friendship forged or renewed, an experience not found anywhere else In the world. Fanfest 2023 is shaping up to be the largest and most iconic community gathering in CCP history. It’s the perfect way to celebrate EVE’s 20th anniversary.”

Hilmar Veigar Petursson, CEO, CCP Games

Fanfest 2023 will be Crowd Kon7rol’s debut as CCP’s official resident group. Over 1,000 capsules are attending the event this year to celebrate the MMO’s 20-year legacy. Notable speakers include Astrophysicist Mark McCaughreanthe Empires of Eve author Andrew Groene And Charles “Papa Space” White of NASA JPL.

Fanfest 2023 tickets are still available at Eventbrite ($295) and more details about the event are available at www.eveonline.com/fanfest.

To celebrate two decades of MMO existence, CCP Games has teamed up with publisher Limited Run to create a collector’s edition of EVE Online 20th Anniversary: ​​a lavishly packed box set that combines story, legacy, and…the “EVE” community it celebrates. The official countdown to the full reveal is already live, making it possible to put together a Collector’s Edition wishlist before pre-orders begin on Friday 07 July 2023.