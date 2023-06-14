Economy

Europe’s largest companies are achieving record results

June 14, 2023
Faye Stephens
Profit makers Apple and Shell

Europe’s largest publicly traded companies closed the gap to the US over the past year.

(Image: Unsplash [M])

Dusseldorf European companies presented themselves as stronger than their US competitors in the past fiscal year. The 500 largest companies in Europe by sales increased their net profits to a total of 808 billion euros. According to Handelsblatt’s calculations, this is a record. Profits more than quadrupled in two years.

This narrowed the gap to the 500 largest US companies. However, their total profit, which doubled over the same period, is still much higher at €1.3 trillion.

“Given the close trade ties with China, European companies in particular benefit from the end of the no-Covid policy, and the associated boost to the economy,” says Ulrich Stefan, chief investment analyst at Deutsche Bank. According to Stefan, American companies generate on average just under five percent of their sales in the People’s Republic of China, and by Handelsblatt’s calculations it is twice that in Europe.

Read now

Get access to this and all other articles at

web and in our app FREE for 4 weeks.

tracking

Read now

Get access to this and all other articles at

the web and in our app.

tracking

See also  GBP/USD: Not enough good news for an uptrend

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.