European Figure Skating Championships in Kaunas – Pritschje on his way to a medal after short program – Sports

Lukas Brycje shows a convincing performance at the European Championships in Lithuania. After the short program he took second place.

After collecting his bronze medal a year ago in Espoo, Finland, Lukas Bretschje once again made people sit up and take notice at the European Figure Skating Championships in Kaunas (Lithuania). The Schaffhausen native will take on the free skate on Friday (live on SRF from 7:00pm) in second place.

There was no sign of nervousness in the 25-year-old during the first part of the program. He did the short program with some difficulties – including a combination of a quad and triple loop – very well. Bretschje was just 0.34 points behind his best in an international competition, which he set in Warsaw in November.

The defending champions lead at the end of the first half

Only Adam Siao Him Fa from France was better than the Swiss. The defending champion earned only 3 points more than Bretschje for her short program with a score of 94.13. Somewhat surprisingly, Estonian Alexander Silivko lurks in the middle third place (90.05 points). Brecci's reserve over Italian Gabriele Frangipani, who is in fourth place, is 7.66 points.

Kevin Imos (FRA), previously considered a medal candidate, disappointed across the board. Even the fourth-placed finisher at the 2023 European Championships missed out on qualifying and is not allowed to compete in the free program for the top 24 athletes.

And this is how it continues

On Thursday, Kimi Ripond will also begin her European Championships adventure in the short programme. Like Bretschje, the 17-year-old from Basel had finished third on the podium a year earlier. You can watch it live on SRF from 3:15 p.m.

SRF will also broadcast other highlights from the European Figure Skating Championships in Kaunas: Thursday from 3:15 pm: Short program for women (starts online, later on the second SRF)

Short program for women (starts online, later on the second SRF) Friday from 7 pm: Free Men (starts on the web, later SRF 2)

Free Men (starts on the web, later SRF 2) Saturday from two o'clock in the afternoon: Free Women (starting on the web, later SRF 2)

Free Women (starting on the web, later SRF 2) Saturday from 7 pm: Freestyle ice dancing (web)

Freestyle ice dancing (web) Sunday from 4:40 pm: Ceremony (starts on web, later on 2nd SRF)



