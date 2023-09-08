European Dressage Championships: Germany takes silver behind Great Britain – misses out on title for first time since 2015

Germany missed out on the title for the first time since 2015, despite a strong showing at the European Championships in Riesenbeck. National coach Monica Teodorescu had to admit defeat to the strong team of Great Britain in the Grand Prix and won silver, bronze went to Denmark. For the fifth time since the team competition was introduced in 1965, Germany were not ranked first.

This is the second title for Great Britain.

Despite individual best performances by Frederic Wandres (Hagen aTW) and Olympic champion Jessica von Bredow-Werndl (Aubenhausen), the host team was not good enough to win the title. Vandres scored 77.888 percent with Bluetooth, while van Bredow-Werndl and Dalera achieved 84.612 percent. “I don’t think I’ve ridden so many Grands Prix in my life,” said a delighted van Bredow-Werndl.

New European champion Great Britain was led to victory by three-time Olympic champion Charlotte Dujardin’s ten-year-old Imhotep and double world champion Lottie Fry with her parade horse Glamordale. Dujardin finished second behind van Bredow-Werndel, followed by Fry. On Wednesday, Carl Hester and Fam already brought their team to the track with a good performance, ahead of record European champion Isabelle Werth (Rhineberg).