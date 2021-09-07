sport

European Championship qualifiers: Switzerland U-21 team kills Gibraltar again

September 7, 2021
    Zaki Al-Amdouni and Partners, Boudejon Gibraltar, for the second time.

    Gabriel Pars scored 1-0 in the 24th minute.

    On October 8, there will be an important duel with the Netherlands.

    Will the Swiss then be able to cheer again?

After kicking off the 4:0 qualifying match for the European Championships last Friday, the U-21 Nati did not leave much to be desired in a second duel with Gibraltar. In the British Overseas Territories, there is once again an undisputed 4-0 win.

Mauro Lustrinelli’s clearly superior side at play 1-0 in the 24th minute was compensated after Felix Membembe and Filip Stojlikowicz had left several chances previously. Lausanne midfielder Gabriel Barré scores the first goal with a low shot from the edge of the penalty area.

