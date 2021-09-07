European Championship qualifiers: Switzerland U-21 team kills Gibraltar again

After kicking off the 4:0 qualifying match for the European Championships last Friday, the U-21 Nati did not leave much to be desired in a second duel with Gibraltar. In the British Overseas Territories, there is once again an undisputed 4-0 win.
Mauro Lustrinelli’s clearly superior side at play 1-0 in the 24th minute was compensated after Felix Membembe and Filip Stojlikowicz had left several chances previously. Lausanne midfielder Gabriel Barré scores the first goal with a low shot from the edge of the penalty area.
Joker Amdoni rises again!
2-0 is then a production of YB, with Fabian Rieder, who plays for the goal scorer Mambibe. The 3-0 match was a wild card, as Matteo de Gusto provided a model for Zaki Amdouni, who was also substituted. The attacking player of Lausanne even managed to score the second goal in the 93rd minute – this was his third goal in the two matches for Gibraltar.
The Swiss team leads Group E in the qualifiers with six points from two matches. The important home match against the Netherlands will follow on October 8. (mpe)
