European Championship 2022 – Swiss triathletes win bronze in mixed relay – Sport

The Swiss triathlon team reached the podium in the mixed competition at the European Championships in Munich.

The medal run for Switzerland continued into the late afternoon of Sunday at the Olympic Park in Munich. The quartet of Max Studer, Kathia Scherr, Simone Westerman and Julie Deeron sponsored Rowers Andrei Strucina and Jan Schauble / Rafael Ahumada For the third Swiss bronze medal at the 2022 European Championships.

Athletes completed the mixed relay course with the 300-meter swim, the 7.2 km cycling and 1.6 km sprint with the third best time. “We are incredibly satisfied, this is a great result for these European Championships,” said Deeron, who was the last to start the race after the competition. “The team did an excellent job.”

The start of the race was perfect for Switzerland. Novice runner Studer made his first turn in the lead and gave his team an excellent starting position. “All the Swiss cheering for us today were huge support,” the 26-year-old said in the interview, adding with a smile, “I hope we meet for a drink later.”

Cher and Westerman then stayed near the top and only lost one place each before Deeron took the medal. Three-time world champion France won the European title. Silver went to the German national team, which had a close duel with Switzerland for a long time.