Europe rallies behind France – EU chief calls submarine deal ‘unacceptable’

European Union countries have their support for France in the dispute with Australia and the United States on the subject commercial submarine explosion Certain. The foreign ministers of the other 26 member states expressed their “clear solidarity with France” on Monday evening at a meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, EU foreign affairs representative Josep Borrell said.

Borrell said the discontent in Paris over the declaration of the Indo-Pacific Alliance between the USA, Great Britain and Australia is not a “bilateral issue”, but affects the entire European Union. He regretted that this alliance “will not lead in the direction of further cooperation” with the European Union in the region.

In the midst of a submarine dispute, France and India agreed to work together in the Indo-Pacific. In a statement published by the Elysee on Tuesday, she said both countries wanted to “work together” in the Indo-Pacific region. French President Emmanuel Macron and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed in a phone call. France wants to help “strengthen India’s strategic autonomy”. This also includes industrial and technological cooperation. The goal is to “promote regional stability,” according to the statement. Any domination should be excluded.

The USA, Great Britain and Australia announced their plans last week. This goes hand in hand with an agreement made by the United States to build nuclear submarines for Australia. This prompted the Australian government to cancel a long-term submarine deal with France.

The French government reacted indignantly and recalled its ambassadors from Canberra and Washington to return to deliberations. Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian reiterated his allegations of a “serious breach of trust” by the Allies in New York. Europeans now have to “think carefully” about how to respond.

The conflict is now casting a shadow over the United Nations general debate that began on Tuesday. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called France’s treatment “unacceptable”. European Union Council President Charles Michel accused the United States of a “clear lack of transparency and loyalty”.

In order to assuage France’s anger over the failed deal, the USA, Great Britain and Australia have recently adopted conciliatory tones. US President Joe Biden wants to call French Head of State Emmanuel Macron soon. A US government official said Biden was looking forward to the interview and wanted to talk about a “way forward.”

