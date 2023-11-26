Euro 2028 in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland | European Football Association

Euro 2028 will be held in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland after the UEFA Executive Committee selected England, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Scotland and Wales as hosts. The associations had previously submitted a joint application.

For the fifth time, the European Championship finals will be held in several countries: Belgium and the Netherlands (2000), Austria and Switzerland (2008), Poland and Ukraine (2012) have cooperated in the past. In the summer of 2021, the UEFA Euro 2020 was held in eleven countries.

Joint statement from the Football Associations of the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland: “This is a major milestone for British and Irish sport. We are delighted to have been appointed to host UEFA EURO 2028 through the innovative partnership between our football associations, which has the full support of our governments. The tournament will be a celebration of football and we cannot wait to welcome Europe and the rest of Countries of the world in our host cities. Our vision is to develop football, increase participation and create a more diverse and inclusive game. We promise to deliver an innovative and sustainable tournament that will be accessible to more people than ever before, with a record three million tickets available to fans. Euro 2028 in the UK and Ireland will also contribute to social change and create sustainable economic and social opportunities for local people.

Below is an overview of the key details of the successful application and the associations’ vision for a lasting legacy:

Euro 2028 will be held in ten stadiums. In addition to six stadiums in football's homeland, one stadium has been selected in Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Scotland and Wales. The stadium has an average capacity of 58,000 seats, and three million tickets for the tournament will be on sale. This means that the finals will be open to more fans than ever before. London: Wembley Stadium

Cardiff: Wales National Stadium

London: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Manchester: Manchester City Stadium

Liverpool: Everton Stadium (new building)

Newcastle: James Park Street

Birmingham: Villa Park (under renovation)

Glasgow: Hampden Park

Dublin: Dublin Arena

Belfast: Casement Park (new building)

Vision: What legacy are the finals hosts aiming for?

The five host associations will be able to draw on their recent experience with Euro 2020, Euro 2022 Women’s Championship and other major international sporting events when organizing and running the tournament. Under the slogan “Football for All. Football for Society. Football for the Future,” the five Football Associations will work together to increase participation, engagement and revenue in football, leaving a legacy beyond 2028.

In the column frame “Football for everyone” In line with this motto, the federations intend to make football more diverse and inclusive, while improving the existing infrastructure. At the same time, they want to increase the number of referees and coaches and create more sporting opportunities for players in grassroots football, especially for people with disabilities.

“Football for society” It means that associations focus on the long-term benefits of football to society and support clubs in their pursuit of sustainability and growth. During the tournament, a comprehensive and coordinated travel plan will ensure that 80 percent of fans can travel by public transportation. The game plan will be designed to reduce emissions.

“Football for the future” It takes into account the economic benefits of the ultimate tournament. Thanks to government support, revenues worth €3 billion are expected to be generated in the ten host cities and beyond, which will be used, among other things, for initiatives in the areas of training, further education and sustainability.