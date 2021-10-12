The Northern Ireland Protocol was approved in good faith

Brexit Minister David Frost wants to deliver a speech in Lisbon on Tuesday The speaker highlighted the role of the European Court of Justice in dispute settlement and described it as problematic. It is unheard of in a bilateral agreement that one of the parties has jurisdiction. The EU also initiated infringement proceedings when the first dispute occurred.

With the so-called Northern Ireland Protocol, the hard border between the British province of Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland will be prevented despite Brexit. However, this created a customs border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom, sometimes making trade within the United Kingdom difficult.

London has been calling for a radical renegotiation of the Northern Ireland Protocol for months and threatening to suspend it. The European Union rejects the basic renegotiation of the agreement, which only entered into force at the beginning of the year, but wants to present concrete proposals for solutions on Wednesday.

Brexit Minister David Frost wants to comment on the EU’s compromise offer on Tuesday in a speech in Lisbon (4.15pm CET). Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney had previously accused Frost of torpedoing proposed solutions before they were brought to the table and constantly making new demands.