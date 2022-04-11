Euro 2028: Hampden Park for Scotland

The Football Associations of the United Kingdom and Ireland recently announced their joint bid to host the UEFA Euro 2028. Now it is also clear which Scottish stadium is suitable to host.

After the announcement, suitable places are now being determined, of which there are many, especially in England. In Scotland too, it is theoretically possible to build many stadiums, but the FA has already provided clarity.

Hampden Park may be the venue for UEFA EURO 2028. Photo: Stadium World

Hampden Park in Glasgow has been proposed as a venue. Scotland’s National Stadium, which now also belongs to the Scottish Football Association, was one of the venues for UEFA EURO 2020.

Scottish Football Association chairman Rod Petrie said: “Hampden Park contributed to an unforgettable Euro 2020 tournament, not least by qualifying Scotland’s men’s team for a major tournament for the first time in more than 20 years. The Scottish Football Association is set to contribute to a compelling bid to host Euro 2028 and Hampden Park will be the cornerstone of that bid. Hampden not only plays an important role in world football history and folklore, but also has a solid reputation as a venue for world-class football, sports and entertainment events.”

There could be another place in Scotland. Rugby union is open to provide Murrayfield Stadium as a venue. The stadium is owned by the Scottish Rugby Union and is the largest stadium in Scotland. It is located in the capital, Edinburgh. (Stadium World, April 11, 2022)