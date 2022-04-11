DMAX Documentaries: In May we go to the sea

Specialized channel DMAX, which focuses on a primarily male audience, has announced a new documentary for the month of May. Starting May 23, “Helden der See” will be on the show every Monday at 7:15 p.m. The production, which goes on tour with “De Albertha,” comes from Joker Pictures GmbH, and Tatiana Lajeward and Kirsten Gerlach are responsible for the project at Discovery.





The “De Alberta” is described as a traditional sailing ship built in the Netherlands in 1891. All passengers on board offer a helping hand. If you wish, you can raise the sails or turn the rudders in the Baltic and North Seas. Meanwhile, Christopher Bohlig heads to the wild oyster ponds in the Wadden Sea to harvest mussels. The wreck diver Tom Kürten is supposed to track submerged watercraft in the depths of the ocean.

New episodes of “In Distress at Sea – Use on the Coast” also go away to sea: nothing short of new and captivating rescues, which will air every Thursday at 10:15 p.m. on the linear DMAX of the planned May 12 programme. The program will be accompanied by members of the Royal National Lifeboat Institute, a British marine rescue organisation.





RNLI’s area of ​​operations extends from the coasts of Great Britain and Ireland to the inland waters of the United Kingdom. According to DMAX information, volunteers with a fleet of more than 400 boats are on standby 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, in all weather conditions. The series is a British production (original title: “Saving Lives at Sea”) first broadcast in 2016. Explosion! The films are produced in the BBC’s format.