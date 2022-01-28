EU and UK plan sanctions on Russian gas sector – RT EN

Jan 28. 2022 12:07 PM



According to the Financial Times, the European Union and Great Britain are preparing to impose sanctions on Russia. These will affect new Russian projects in the gas sector. According to the newspaper, this could also harm Western companies investing in projects in Russia.

The European Union and the United Kingdom, with the support of the United States, are working on a package of sanctions against new Russian gas projects that could be activated in the event of an invasion of Ukraine. this is mentioned newspaper financial times Citing sources.

Accordingly, the measures were aimed at restricting the financing and provision of technology for new Russian gas projects. According to the newspaper’s interlocutors, this package of measures will be part of broader economic sanctions. Its intensity will be adjusted depending on the scale of the perceived Russian attack.

as financial times You mentioned that this is the first time that Europe has allowed the possibility of a “strike” against the gas sector. Especially since 40 percent of the fuel currently comes from Russia.

However, according to the newspaper, these sanctions could also harm Western companies such as BP, Total and Shell. Because they are investing in Russian gas projects. the financial times France’s Total, for example, is one of the largest investors in field development in Yamal, while Shell signed a five-year agreement with Gazprom last year.

The United States and the European Union previously agreed to impose sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in the event of an escalation in Ukraine. US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland said:

“I want to be very clear today: if Russia invades Ukraine, Nord Stream 2 will not advance one way or the other.”

Gazprom announced on Thursday that more than three-quarters of summer gas in Europe has already been withdrawn from underground storage facilities. The Russian company said European storage facilities are generally used at 40.9 percent, and German and French storage facilities each have 39 percent.

