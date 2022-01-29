Top News

Rebel truck drivers: A protest train of a truck runs through Canada

January 29, 2022
Jordan Lambert

    A convoy of trucks passing through Canada.

    The destination is the capital, Ottawa.

    Because unvaccinated truck drivers crossing the US-Canada border must be quarantined for 14 days.

    Billionaire Elon Musk supports the work of truck drivers via Twitter.

Canadian truck drivers rebel against the government’s vaccination mandate. They drive across the country to protest in front of Parliament in Ottawa, the nation’s capital, on Saturday.

why? They are calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, 50, and his government to lift the vaccination mandate for truck drivers crossing the Canada-US border.

