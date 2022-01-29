Rebel truck drivers: A protest train of a truck runs through Canada

1/6 A convoy of trucks passing through Canada.

2/6 The destination is the capital, Ottawa.





5/6 Because unvaccinated truck drivers crossing the US-Canada border must be quarantined for 14 days.

6/6 Billionaire Elon Musk supports the work of truck drivers via Twitter.

Canadian truck drivers rebel against the government’s vaccination mandate. They drive across the country to protest in front of Parliament in Ottawa, the nation’s capital, on Saturday.

why? They are calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, 50, and his government to lift the vaccination mandate for truck drivers crossing the Canada-US border.

14 days in quarantine when crossing the border

The Canadian federal government has introduced a national vaccination requirement for truck drivers in international traffic. According to the Canadian Truck Alliance (CTA), as many as 32,000 or 20 percent of 160,000 Canadian and American truck drivers will not be able to cross the border.

Currently, unvaccinated truck drivers who are still driving must remain in quarantine for 14 days. This makes their work impossible. Truckers call their project “Freedom Rally” (German: Freiheitsrally) or “Freedom Caravan”.

Celebrity support for anti-vaccine truck drivers

American figures such as Tesla President Elon Musk (50), Donald Trump Jr (44) and comedian Joe Rogan (54) have expressed their support for the Canadian demonstration on social media and talk shows. The Toronto Sun claimed that up to 50,000 truck drivers will make the trip to the capital.