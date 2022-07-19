Election of party leader – race to succeed Johnson – in front of TV audience – news

The five candidates for Boris Johnson’s successor presented themselves to the public – in two televised debates.

The television debate began Friday night on Channel 4 with a surprising question from the presenter. Is Boris Johnson an honest man? “Once in a while” is the answer one hears. It was not an easy time. “Yes and no,” says former Treasury Secretary Rishi Sunak. Dismissing your former boss and thus disqualifying yourself is not easy. But then the hesitation ended.

Caption: Hands up: Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss, Kimi Badenoch, Tom Tugendhat and Benny Mordaunt (from left) During a Sunday night television debate on ITV, a similar tour was broadcast on Channel 4 Friday night. Another is scheduled for Tuesday on Sky News. At the end of the week, it should be clear who is on the Tory two-way card.

Secretary of State Liz Truss accused the former Treasury secretary of having a socialist tax policy. It’s his fault that residents have the highest tax burden in 70 years. “I would say we are eliminating this tax and that. But that is not the way things work. You cannot manage a national budget with a credit card and simply accumulate debt.” who – which Be a socialist.

Gender change as a campaign issue

Despite the heat wave, climate change was not an issue. took the question “What is a woman?” Amazing time. Two years ago, Commerce Secretary Penny Mordaunt announced in Parliament that transgender women are also women. Meanwhile, she backed down in order to improve her chances of being elected by the conservative public.

Transgender women will never be like me, specifically a biological woman.

“I realize there are people who are born with male bodies but feel like a woman,” she said. “But even if their status as a woman was recognized by law, they would never be like me, a biological woman.” A school principal among the audience returned the nominees to the floor after 34 minutes. “Most high school students in northern England have never seen a doctor or dentist in their lives,” she said.

The gap between the rich and the poor has widened rapidly in recent years. “Being poor is no longer an exception, it is the new normal.” It has only been deteriorating for years.

Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak (42) has resigned as Finance Minister. Until last year, he was considered the most likely candidate to succeed the current prime minister. He won praise for the coronavirus rescue package. Prevent mass unemployment. Subsequent criticism followed: Sunak did not support the British families enough.

Kimi Badenoch

Minister of State for Equal Opportunities Kimi Badenouche (42) has resigned from her post. After Johnson’s resignation is announced, she just wants to run for his successor. She announced this in a guest article in the newspaper “The Times”.

Tom Tugendhat

Tom Tugendhat, 49, is the chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the British House of Commons. He is a former soldier who fought in Iraq and Afghanistan. He is considered a regular critic of Johnson.

Penny Mordaunt

Penny Mordaunt, 49, has made a name for herself as a staunch supporter of Brexit and is very popular in the party base.

Les Truss

The foreign secretary is the darling of the Conservative Party base and regularly leads opinion polls of party members through the Conservative Home website. Truss, 46, initially opposed Britain’s exit from the European Union but said after the 2016 referendum she had changed her mind.

She wanted to know what was really going on here. The men and women in the studio nodded anxiously and smiled nervously. The Conservatives have been in power for 12 years and have no one else to blame for their misery. Matters wars now: “Labour will happily have this balance sheet around our ears at the next election.”

Dirty game continues

“We finally have to put the best people on, restore our credibility and remove the clutter,” he warned. The talk is easy, said former Equal Opportunity Minister Kimi Badenouch. Anyone who has not been a minister has no idea what the government is doing. This toxic response is symptomatic.

We must finally recruit the best people, restore our credibility, and clean up the mess.

Because the race to succeed Johnson has long escalated into a personal mud battle. In some papers, Mordaunt is described as an inept wind vane, Gears as an economically uninitiated, Sunak as a snake or mouse.

For journalists and fans of political drama, the coming weeks could be fun, when the last two candidates have to present themselves to the party base across the country. For the ruling Conservative Party, on the other hand, it is a shameful tragedy.