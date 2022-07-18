heat indicator. Tomorrow in parts of Switzerland, wildfires in southern Europe continue to burn above 35 +++.

It will also be hot in Germany this week. On Tuesday, the German Meteorological Service announced that temperatures above 35 degrees will reach 40 degrees in the west. It is also expected to remain hot in large parts of southern Europe. In western France, the highest heat warning level is in place, and Italy expects another heat wave. On the other hand, the situation could ease slowly in Portugal and Spain.

In light of forecast weather conditions, the Marburger Bund Medical Association is calling for a national heat protection plan and media campaign. “Politicians should significantly expand their efforts to take preventive measures in the heat stages,” said Susanne Juna, head of the German Liberation Network (RND). Cities and municipalities need heat protection schemes so that elderly facilities or hospitals can better prepare for heat waves “preferably organized by a national heat protection scheme”.

Concrete codes of conduct are also important, “for example through an information campaign by the Federal Civic Education Agency.” “Additional trainings on heat-related illnesses, storing medicines at the right temperature” or “building adaptations” are necessary.