EasyJet Holidays is now launched in Switzerland

Holiday company easyJet bills itself as the UK’s fastest growing tour operator. As previously announced, on August 10, 2023, Easyjet released bookings for group flights from Basel, Geneva and Zurich with departures from January 9, 2023.

4000 hotels

easyJet Holidays prides itself on great value for money and flexibility. 4,000 hotels, including some well-known five-star hotels, are offered in around 70 travel destinations in Europe, in both city and beach holiday destinations.

Gary WilsonCEO of easyJet Holidays says: “We are delighted to now be able to offer holiday packages to our customers in Switzerland, as we know they want memorable holidays at great value for money with flexible booking options. We are therefore delighted to be able to offer a high quality travel experience through Working closely with Europe’s most iconic hotels, investing in digital customer experience and relying on our unique and strong airline network.Most importantly, travelers can easily benefit from all these benefits in one place, making Easyjet Holidays a one-stop-shop for their holiday needs. »

Customer money protection and service

EasyJet Holiday customers are, in the event of potential corporate bankruptcy

A company with an International Passenger Protection (IPP) insurance policy

It is protected by Zurich-based Liberty Mutual Insurance Europe SE

had become.

easyJet Holidays offers 24/7 customer service in German and French. across the

Using the latest technology, including an online customer center, customers benefit from seamless booking and management and can secure their holidays with a deposit of only CHF 75 per person and receive flexible, 23kg baggage allowance and transfers. The deposit can be refunded up to 60 days before the trip or used on another trip. Installments are fully refundable up to 28 days prior to travel.

Only the flight is more expensive

Experience in the UK since the launch of the easyJet holiday program shows that easyJet keeps airfare-only prices artificially high in order to encourage sales of holiday packages. Instead, shortly before peak season, airports are then released for pure flights and fares drop. (TI)