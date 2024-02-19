Duchess Meghan confirms the end of the trip with a wow code

Canada trip's prettiest look at GALA ticker: Meghan crowns in quiet luxury coat +++ Duchess Meghan proves her versatility

Duchess Meghan, 42, and Prince Harry, 39, are traveling to Canada for three days to begin preparations for next year's first Winter Invictus Games. In a short but busy period, the pair will meet members of the international Invictus community at a winter training camp – in Vancouver and Whistler in February 2025. Meanwhile, Meghan makes the fashion eye-catching.

Duchess Meghan's look from her trip to Canada at the GALA ticker:

February 16, 2024

Duchess Meghan completes her look with a camel coat and one-shoulder dress

Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry's preparation trip for the upcoming Winter Invictus Games 2025 comes with a visit to a curling ice rink in Vancouver and a dinner with 200 guests, including Michael Bublé, 48, and his wife Luisana Lopilado, 36. To an end – but to an end! The Duchess of Sussex is once again showing what a woman she is capable of and wowed in two stunning outfits at the end of her tour.

He begins by attending a wheelchair curling game at the Hillcrest Community Center in Vancouver. She cheers on her husband Harry from the sidelines as he takes to the ice for a game, dressed in the finest “luxurious” ensemble. Meghan opted for a $1,295 camel cape coat from Canadian brand Centalor, which she paired with $325 Maxmara gloves. The Duchess styled it with black jeans from La Ligne and leather boots from Brand Co. She kept her hair and makeup simple with a low ponytail, bronzer and pink lipstick.

Duchess Meghan shows off her “super luxe” style with a camel coat made from baby alpaca wool. © Dana Press

Hours later, at the final gala dinner, the mother-of-two pulled off another wow look. As can be seen in the photographs, the Daily Mail Meghan wore a moss green, asymmetrical cut dress by Greta Constantine for her last meeting in Canada. She completed the elegant look with a gold tennis bracelet from Ariel Gordon Maffei and a love bracelet from Cartier. Aha!

February 15, 2024

Three outfits in a few hours: Meghan completed a style marathon

On day two in Vancouver, all eyes are on Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan. More precisely: on the former Suits actress, she delivers three new WOW looks. On the evening of Valentine's Day, February 14, Meghan chose the color of love and wore her beloved cashmere jacket from Loro Piana for dinner with Harry for around €5,424, pictures show. “Daily Mail” Presently, to prove. She pairs it with a Valentino bag and trousers in a matching colour. Too fancy is almost impossible.

Before Harry and Meghan went tobogganing on February 15, they visited the Mount Currie Community Center on the traditional territory of the Lilwat Nation. The couple appears to be meeting in casual business attire. While Prince Harry opted for green jeans, a polo shirt and a smart woolen coat, Meghan opted for dark denim pants, her famously striped boyfriend shirt and a Giorgio Armani coat. They share pictures and recordings of their visit on their new website “Sussex” homepage.

We moved quickly after that, but there is still time to change. For her last meeting of the day, Meghan opts for a sporty but less ostentatious outfit. She wears a short quilted jacket by Hermès with dark jeans by La Ligne, which she pairs with a cashmere hat by Aritzia, boots by Comic and sunglasses by Blenders. Everything is color coordinated and strongly reminiscent of the monochromatic look from day one, where she still used white. It's a modern and comfortable look reminiscent of her pre-Harry days.

First light, then dark: On day two in Vancouver, Megan shows her versatile side. © Dana Press

February 14, 2024

She appears in all white – and is wearing her engagement ring

With warm smiles on their faces, Meghan and Harry returned to British Columbia to attend the one-year event. In order to withstand the freezing temperatures, but still provide a harmonious, fashionable overall image, Duchess Meghan presents herself in a light winter look. In white jeans and a sweater, she almost turns into a cold snow princess – for a fashionable reason.

Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry © Dana Press

Calvin Klein's combination of a white floor with a long quilted jacket in a soft cream tone is a complete eye-catcher, but it really only warms the arms and back. Because: The 42-year-old wears her jacket open to show off her stylish wardrobe, but has to enjoy Canada's low temperatures to do so. Her motto: Freeze for looks! With dark gray snow boots from Sorrel, the mother of two can effortlessly traverse the snow and never lose her sense of style. A designer cashmere hat from Burberry provides the finishing touch and at least warms the ears.

However, it's not just the looks that catch the eye. And that jewel that has been hidden from the public for quite some time: her engagement ring!

Duchess Meghan is wearing her engagement ring again. © Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Meghan was last seen in May 2023 wearing a stunning ring that combined the two with a large Botswana diamond from Princess Diana's collection. According to people, the reason for the long interval of the ring is due to the loose structure that needs to be serviced again.

Did you miss Meghan's latest look?

Find more amazing dresses here.

lsh / ibo / jho Gala