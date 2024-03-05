Dubai and now Jeddah: Eurowings is expanding its flights to the Arabian Gulf

The Lufthansa subsidiary will expand its flights to Dubai next winter. In addition to this increase, there is also a brand new destination on the Eurowings flight schedule.

It is the longest route in the network. In the 2023/24 winter flight schedule, Eurowings has begun flights to Dubai International Airport from Berlin and Stuttgart. As the airline did not secure any Dubai dates for the summer, it was forced to ground its flights again on March 31 – they were originally scheduled to run until April 28.

There was no shortage of demand, Eurowings President Jens Bischoff confirmed on Monday, March 4, at a press conference in Berlin. Then the Lufthansa subsidiary will significantly expand the range of its flights to the Gulf region next winter. Instead of four flights per week, Eurowings will fly daily from Berlin to Dubai. The Airbus A320 Neo is used – like its competitor Condor.

Jeddah becomes the new destination

Eurowings is also expanding the connection between Stuttgart and Dubai which began in the winter. Instead of the previous two flights, the Airbus A320neo will now take off to the city on the Arabian Gulf three times a week.

However, the Lufthansa subsidiary is not only expanding its flights to Dubai, but will also offer another destination in the region, Jeddah, from November. Departure points from Germany are Berlin and Cologne/Bonn. The second largest city in Saudi Arabia is served three times a week from the two German cities.