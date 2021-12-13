science

Double pulsar PSR J0737-3039: Einstein is right again

December 13, 2021
Faye Stephens

The unique laboratory so far is located about 2,400 light-years away in the constellation Puppis, the aft deck: there, two neutron stars orbit each other in just 147 minutes. It also rotates around itself, and only one neutron star takes 44 milliseconds to rotate on its axis. His companion is a little more comfortable with 2.8 seconds. Researchers on Earth have noticed something like this because both neutron stars act as pulsars that emit radio waves toward Earth. With the help of radio signals from this double pulsar called PSR J0737-3039, an international team was able to thoroughly verify Albert Einstein’s general theory of relativity. Your search results Put it in the “Physical Review X” magazine. Before.

