Doraemon Story of Seasons – Farming Simulation will have a sequel in 2022 with Friends of the Great Kingdom

Many players, especially old players, associate many hours of great gameplay with Harvest Moon. The Farming Simulation has been one of the best series on Nintendo consoles and mobile devices for years. In 2013, the name had to be officially changed to Story of Seasons. All of the Harvest Moon branches that have appeared since then have been developed by Natsume, who essentially buried the series with the last branch, One World. Thankfully, Story of Season returns this year with a sequel to the popular crossover. So the Doraemon cult series need not be asked twice and invite you to another top-notch farming experience with Great Kingdom friends:

The latest installment in the Doraemon Story of Seasons brings Doraemon – the popular anime character from Japan – to the world of Harvest Moon! The game series has been on many players’ favorite lists for two decades. Doraemon Story of Seasons with its relaxed and serene atmosphere will touch the hearts of players of all ages. Friends of the Great Kingdom combines the classic Harvest Moon with fun, original Doraemon elements and a warm story. The wait is over: Experience a new adventure on the farm with Nobita and his friends!

Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom is slated for release in 2022 for Nintendo Switch, PC, and PlayStation.