Donald Trump becomes a Christmas decoration in the White House

US President Joe Biden and the first lady unveil the Christmas decorations at the White House. Donald Trump also plays an important role in this.
The basics in brief
- Christmas decorations are held in the White House.
- This year, the slogan “gifts from the heart” came to the fore.
- Former President Trump is also part of the lavish decoration.
One of the Christmas trees in the White House is decorated with very special ornaments. Among other things, there is a picture of Donald Trump hanging there.
Jill Biden (70) revealed this year’s Christmas decorations at the White House. This is the wife of current US President Joe Biden (79). The motto “gifts from the heart” is presented differently in each room.
The White House library is decorated with butterflies made from recycled paper. These books fly to remember the “gift of learning”.
A detail in the banquet hall of the official seat of the President of the United States drew special attention. On the “family gift” theme, the first lady decorated the Christmas tree with gold-framed pictures of “first families” past and present.
In addition to the Obama family, Kennedy & Co., there is also a portrait of former President Donald Trump (75) and his wife Melania Trump (51). “Every family who has made this home their home reminds us all of enduring love.” The New York Post quoted a White House statement.
Balls, candles and white ginger house
This 2021 White House decoration includes a total of 41 Christmas trees. There are also about 6000 meters of gift ribbon, more than 10,000 pieces of jewelry, and more than 300 candles. Nearly 79,000 lights were used to decorate trees, wreaths, garlands, and other Christmas decorations in the White House.
Twenty-five classic wreaths adorn the north and south sides of the building. This, while there is also a huge white house made of gingerbread in the banquet hall and eight detailed replicas of the community buildings can be seen. These are front line workers.
It took more than 100 volunteers about a week to decorate the White House inside and out.
